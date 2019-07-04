Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) Stock Price Declined While National Investment Services Has Lifted by $616,196 Its Holding; As Badger Meter (BMI) Stock Price Declined, Holder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Cut Position

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 5,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.99% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,358 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $632,000, down from 17,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $59.15. About 77,434 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 20.85% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 16/03/2018 – Badger Meter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Promotes Kenneth Bockhorst to President; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Badger Meter 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Declares Dividend of 13c; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 27/04/2018 – BADGER METER PROMOTES KENNETH BOCKHORST TO PRESIDENT; DECLARES; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINE PESO TO LIKELY STABILIZE IN DAYS: BMI RESEARCH; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visu; 12/03/2018 – China’s gas consumption to grow 10 pct in 2018 – BMI Research; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO ZAMBIA FROM REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) by 57.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 10,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,568 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 18,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 760,903 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold BMI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 21.77 million shares or 3.42% less from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance Serv Incorporated owns 0% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 20,961 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability reported 152,717 shares. Moreover, Parametric Assocs Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 107,208 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Communications Ltd holds 0.01% or 24,845 shares in its portfolio. 600 are owned by Tru Of Vermont. Copeland Cap Lc has 1.81% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 470,820 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,722 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 96,795 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd owns 18,282 shares. Stifel has 40,557 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Pcl reported 37,319 shares. Moreover, Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 6,037 shares. Parkside Finance Fincl Bank & Tru invested in 0% or 69 shares. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) or 9,811 shares.

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BMI’s profit will be $13.68 million for 31.46 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.03% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $936,466 activity. The insider MEEUSEN RICHARD A sold $590,190.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10,343 shares to 107,598 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpc Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 101,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) by 13,868 shares to 23,947 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,773 shares, and cut its stake in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX).

