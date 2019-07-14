Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stock Price Declined While Arlington Value Capital Has Lowered by $25.10 Million Its Holding; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Cypress Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Shares Rose

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 42.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 425,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 577,321 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.44M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 1.79 million shares traded or 14.13% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 1,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,545 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, down from 27,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.96M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14 million and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interactive Brokers Gro (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 19,000 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $70.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimpress N V by 527,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.64 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.88 per share. TAP’s profit will be $355.47 million for 8.29 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 215.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,120 shares to 7,280 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59B for 19.34 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.