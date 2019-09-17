Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stock Declined While Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Increased Position; Peapack (PGC) Holder Condor Capital Management Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Rose

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 32,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 36,158 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, down from 68,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $573.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 27,719 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 99.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 8,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 17,629 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $987,000, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $55.97. About 991,271 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP)

