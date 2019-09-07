Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) Stake Has Boosted by National Investment Services Inc; Mitchell Capital Management Co Continues to Hold Stake in Costco Wholesale (COST)

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) by 57.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 10,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 28,568 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 18,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 1.45 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) by 58.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 4,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 12,515 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 7,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Costco Wholesale for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $303.76. About 3.02 million shares traded or 65.21% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $282.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 35,275 shares to 38,104 shares, valued at $5.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) by 7,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,070 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 689 shares. 1.50M are owned by Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability. Waddell And Reed Fincl holds 0.26% or 437,405 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams stated it has 2,254 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Nuwave Investment Ltd invested in 0.02% or 72 shares. 2,356 were accumulated by Eqis. Burns J W Inc Ny has invested 0.52% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Smith Salley Associates has 0.2% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 5,068 shares. Vista Prtn holds 2,519 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited owns 0.11% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4,582 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 0.34% stake. Mastrapasqua Asset Management has 33,260 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank reported 112,041 shares stake. Thomas Story And Son Ltd reported 2.77% stake. The Michigan-based Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

