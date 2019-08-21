Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Shareholder Snow Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding as Shares Declined; As Deere & Co (DE) Shares Rose, First Personal Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Position by $594,024

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 3,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 40,255 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, down from 43,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $154.43. About 667,356 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 12/03/2018 – DEERE FEB. 2WD TRACTOR SALES DROP MORE THAN INDUSTRY 11% FALL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS INVENTORIES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE 2012; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 64.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 22,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 12,424 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741,000, down from 34,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $51.7. About 553,266 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Investment Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cordasco Ntwk holds 2,350 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Hennessy Advisors Inc accumulated 16,800 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0.04% stake. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Aperio Gru reported 0.15% stake. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.18% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 592,729 shares. Research And Mngmt owns 3,825 shares. 1St Source Bancorp owns 8,873 shares. Cardinal Cap has invested 1.88% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.19% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 295,185 shares. Legacy Cap Prtn has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 1.12M shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.35% or 7,782 shares. Td Asset invested 0.09% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,720 shares to 1,850 shares, valued at $480,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 25,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO).

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Caterpillar’s Q2 Results a Harbinger of Doom for Deere? (NYSE: CAT) (NYSE: DE) – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Short Deere – The Rally Was Unwarranted – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Market Remains On Edge As Tensions Between U.S., China Continue – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deere EPS misses by $0.13, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet North America Advsr Sa holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 12,177 shares. Nordea Inv holds 341,833 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 433,400 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Com holds 29,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma owns 60 shares. Amica Retiree invested in 3,705 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Umb Bank N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 6,998 shares. Regions Financial, a Alabama-based fund reported 15,526 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 285,628 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Co holds 65,095 shares. Insight 2811 has 0.47% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 10,300 shares. Principal Fin holds 323,520 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.70 million shares. The New York-based Guardian Life Of America has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Moreover, Cibc has 0.07% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP).

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Chinese Investment Bank Taps U.S. IPO Market – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Street’s Wide-Ranging Take On Molson Coors Earnings, CEO Change – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Lannett, Molson Coors, AxoGen, and American Renal Associates and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: TAP shares against Molson Coors Brewing Company announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Molson Coors: Measure Twice, Cut Once – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,023 shares to 14,233 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 892,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).