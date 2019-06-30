Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Shareholder Maverick Capital LTD Upped Its Holding by $6.19 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Robinson Capital Management Lifted Its Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) Position by $421,454

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 38,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 612,877 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, up from 574,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.81 million market cap company. It closed at $12.2 lastly. It is down 6.14% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.71% the S&P500.

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 179.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 104,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 163,410 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.75M, up from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $56. About 1.96M shares traded or 22.89% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 69,048 shares to 356,687 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Amt (NVG) by 145,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,081 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Munienhanced Fund (MEN).

Since April 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $11,940 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold MHI shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 4.31 million shares or 0.21% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 180,210 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 20,000 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs reported 37,302 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 129,314 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 23,601 shares. Invesco owns 118,071 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation has 90,607 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) for 360,707 shares. 25,173 are owned by Raymond James. Robinson Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 612,877 shares or 2.28% of its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Ameriprise Fin invested in 117,996 shares or 0% of the stock. Cohen Steers has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 1,550 shares.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 465,973 shares to 33,480 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 262,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,870 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).