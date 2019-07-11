Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Shareholder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Trimmed Stake by $4.89 Million; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose, Wedbush Securities Raised Its Holding by $488,176

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 4,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,475 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15M, up from 44,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $113.75. About 4.55M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 82,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.63 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514.83 million, down from 8.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.87. About 1.07M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth State Bank Of reported 43,884 shares. Chevy Chase Tru owns 156,783 shares. Moreover, Horan Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 714,675 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Davenport & Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Franklin Res Inc holds 236,669 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested in 0.03% or 8,161 shares. Comm Bank & Trust reported 3,376 shares. Sei Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 187,933 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa holds 5,071 shares. High Pointe Mgmt Limited Co invested in 1.61% or 19,740 shares. Alps Incorporated holds 0.01% or 13,709 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors reported 0% stake. Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Meridian Counsel holds 1.49% or 42,689 shares.

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.64 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.88 per share. TAP’s profit will be $354.80 million for 8.52 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 215.38% EPS growth.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4.77M shares to 29.82M shares, valued at $370.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 664,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. $2.86M worth of stock was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 1,026 shares valued at $99,936 was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of stock or 9,910 shares. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of stock or 4,395 shares. On Wednesday, February 13 PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1.21 million shares. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,156 shares to 43,472 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Floating (FLOT) by 28,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,385 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).