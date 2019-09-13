Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Shareholder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Upped Holding; Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Lowered Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Stake by $4.33 Million

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 99.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 8,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 17,629 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $987,000, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.25. About 1.16M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 28,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 441,309 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.07 million, down from 469,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $146.82. About 370,966 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 08/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$430M; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – IPG Says ‘Bleeding’ From Consumer-Good Ad Spending Cuts Is Slowing; 21/04/2018 – DJ IPG Photonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPGP); 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q EPS $1.93; 05/03/2018 IPG Photonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 14; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q EPS $2.05-EPS $2.35

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity.

Analysts await IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 36.36% or $0.68 from last year’s $1.87 per share. IPGP’s profit will be $66.02 million for 30.84 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by IPG Photonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.20% negative EPS growth.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parke Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 47,300 shares to 72,441 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 212,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

