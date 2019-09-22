Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Shareholder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Boosted Its Stake; Westpac Banking Has Lifted Its Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Stake by $1.04 Billion as Share Value Declined

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 99.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 8,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 17,629 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $987,000, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 1.92M shares traded or 16.75% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 121.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 16,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 29,393 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89B, up from 13,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $60.73. About 1.05 million shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 24/04/2018 – Wendy Boyd to Lead Strategic Alliances Program at Lincoln Financial Network; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC); 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 62,248 shares to 257,897 shares, valued at $33.27B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 71,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,545 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 178 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 153.92 million shares or 0.97% less from 155.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) holds 5,761 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% or 29,393 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 624,074 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 64,896 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 88,832 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 6,207 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 29,077 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Management, Japan-based fund reported 39,092 shares. Scout Invests owns 301,209 shares. 3,700 were accumulated by Conning Inc. Psagot Invest House holds 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) or 180 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 99,676 shares. Citigroup invested in 0.02% or 464,911 shares. Systematic Financial Management LP holds 0.2% or 78,364 shares in its portfolio.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $90.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 8,480 shares to 8,038 shares, valued at $558,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 16,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,638 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 100,125 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Camarda Advisors Limited Liability Company has 30 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking reported 181,738 shares. Gradient Investments reported 263 shares. Oxbow Limited Liability Com owns 22,923 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel accumulated 0.4% or 54,392 shares. Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.12% or 337,804 shares. Magnetar Finance Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 4,243 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 48,355 shares or 0.19% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 222,613 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation accumulated 31,184 shares. Reilly Fin Advsr Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Intrepid Capital Mgmt Inc reported 23,281 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 28,086 shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP).