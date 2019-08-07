Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Shareholder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Position; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Maintained by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 9,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $110.43. About 9.47 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Add JPMorgan’s Jeong for Equity Derivatives; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 16 (Table); 11/05/2018 – AEROFLOT AFLT.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 142 ROUBLES FROM 125 ROUBLES; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 06/03/2018 – PEKAO SA PEO.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 170 FROM PLN 168; 13/04/2018 – Investors & Innovators to Come Together at BioNJ’s BioPartnering Conference with J.P. Morgan

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 18.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 145,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 642,318 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.31M, down from 787,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $51.19. About 2.50 million shares traded or 50.78% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation, a Colorado-based fund reported 55 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 31,069 shares. Stifel invested in 45,852 shares. Old National Commercial Bank In holds 0.01% or 4,149 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Limited Partnership holds 492,646 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsrs accumulated 63,520 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Co accumulated 11,159 shares or 0% of the stock. Virtu Fin Llc invested in 13,273 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 83,278 shares stake. Quantitative Investment Lc holds 0.1% or 28,200 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prtn, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.58 million shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 16.11M shares. Moreover, Contrarius Invest Mngmt has 2% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 642,318 shares. Country Club Trust Na stated it has 6,100 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Capital Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 24,249 shares.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 168,913 shares to 618,128 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 142,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr invested in 319,857 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 42,109 shares for 3.08% of their portfolio. Sarasin And Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.89 million shares for 3.68% of their portfolio. Davidson Investment Advsrs has 287,449 shares for 3.05% of their portfolio. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,841 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Lc reported 0.65% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Fincl Corporation In reported 12,195 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associates owns 3,212 shares. Contravisory Inv Inc owns 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 349 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested 2.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stonehearth Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 6,027 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 0.58% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 43,833 shares. Wilkins Counsel owns 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,250 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.52% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited, a Ohio-based fund reported 176,660 shares.