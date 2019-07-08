Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Shareholder Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $384,326; Ledyard National Bank Has Lifted Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Holding by $4.92 Million as Stock Price Declined

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 43892.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 96,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,784 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, up from 220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.08. About 2.49M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – WTVG 13abc: Breaking: A Southwest Airlines plane just made an emergency landing in Philadelphia due to possible engine damage; 23/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum announces new partnerships with Southwest Airlines®, La Quinta Inns & Suites and the Arbor Day Foundation t; 18/05/2018 – Southwest Unveils Newest Onboard Product: iHeartRadio; 20/04/2018 – LUV SAYS ENGINE MAINTENANCE PROGRAM MEETS, EXCEEDS NEW FAA RULE; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Flight Made an Emergency Diversion to Philadelphia; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Air Expects ‘Minimal’ Delays And Cancellations This Week; 27/04/2018 – Southwest 1380 Pilots Steered a Well-Timed Descent; 17/04/2018 – Developing: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after reported fire and bang that came from one of the plane’s engines; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST PLANE SUFFERED DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE AND WINDOW: FAA; 17/04/2018 – NTSB: INVESTIGATORS PROBING ENGINE FAILURE ON SOUTHWEST JET

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 6,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.74 million, down from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.45. About 492,682 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cohu Inc (NASDAQ:COHU) by 24,000 shares to 43,487 shares, valued at $642,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 18,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Covington Mgmt accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Associated Banc owns 7,246 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.2% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 5,088 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc owns 445,233 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Utd Asset Strategies Inc has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Moreover, Ima Wealth has 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 200 shares. Snow Mgmt L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,424 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0.05% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) or 107,507 shares. Caprock Inc holds 0.08% or 7,163 shares. Pinnacle Assoc stated it has 12,505 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. James Invest Research reported 73,030 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 2.93M shares. Citigroup invested in 0.02% or 319,400 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Com accumulated 1.16% or 208,810 shares.

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.88 per share. TAP’s profit will be $354.79M for 8.61 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 215.38% EPS growth.

