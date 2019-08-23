Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Shareholder Arlington Value Capital Decreased Position; As Dominion Energy (D) Valuation Declined, Holder M Holdings Securities Upped Holding

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 42.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 425,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 577,321 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.44 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $51.43. About 165,322 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 659.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 21,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 24,277 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 3,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $77.08. About 372,928 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14M and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 11,462 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $143.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 265,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Cimpress N V.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Management Lc owns 445,233 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 24,633 shares. Clearbridge Llc owns 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 2,231 shares. Reilly Fin Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 423 shares. Rampart Mgmt Ltd reported 3,121 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 433,400 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.01% or 236,669 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The stated it has 35,617 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division accumulated 88,478 shares. Paloma Prtn Com reported 30,365 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc holds 0.15% or 63,520 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.04% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 7,552 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 521,483 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Skba Cap Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 1.78% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney Communications stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Federated Pa owns 8.55M shares. Mirae Asset Invests reported 0.02% stake. Focused Wealth Management reported 2,565 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.11% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Capital Invest Limited Co has 26,871 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Hayek Kallen Management reported 35,146 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability owns 350 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Carlson Lp holds 0.23% or 170,912 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Retail Bank owns 17,469 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. A D Beadell Counsel Inc has invested 3.18% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Philadelphia Tru invested in 0.09% or 13,025 shares. 4,632 are held by Mairs Pwr. Inv Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 9,093 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. The insider HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.