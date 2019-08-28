Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Share Value Declined While Eaton Vance Management Has Trimmed by $640,563 Its Position; Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Peregrine Asset Advisers Raised Position

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 10,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 220,284 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.14M, down from 231,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $50.89. About 370,529 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by 72.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 13,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 32,657 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31M, up from 18,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $220.76. About 1.69 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR) by 65,232 shares to 231,524 shares, valued at $12.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 50,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR).

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,169 shares to 5,695 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,637 shares, and cut its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE).