Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Share Price Declined While Symons Capital Management Boosted by $2.37 Million Its Holding; Frontier Capital Management Co Has Boosted Its Steelcase Class A (SCS) Position by $5.55 Million

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 40,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 141,342 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, up from 101,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $51.36. About 1.39 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Steelcase Inc. Class A (SCS) by 44.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 396,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.69 million, up from 887,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.53. About 391,430 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500.

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Is Yielding 3.4% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Steelcase Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Steelcase -10.5% as Q1 revenue growth trails expectations – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Steelcase to Webcast Second Quarter Conference Call – StreetInsider.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Steelcase Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc. by 44,956 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $163.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 51,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,733 shares, and cut its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Inv Management invested 0.2% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Victory Cap Mgmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 59,616 shares. Ancora Advisors Lc reported 39,740 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 16,883 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 966,357 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Wellington Llp invested 0.02% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc has 0.09% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Venator Mngmt Ltd holds 2.29% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 151,795 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 1.51M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0.02% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Connable Office holds 0.04% or 12,471 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 337,602 shares. The Florida-based Deprince Race Zollo has invested 0.32% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp reported 126,974 shares. Moreover, Beutel Goodman & Ltd has 0.08% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Ls Inv Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 209,995 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.17% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund invested in 3,731 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,717 shares. Moreover, Boston Prns has 0.28% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Cambridge Investment Rech reported 8,987 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 6,445 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 36,508 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.04% or 7,552 shares. Motco accumulated 0% or 165 shares.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $232.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4,145 shares to 131,524 shares, valued at $10.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sibanye Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SBGL) by 75,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,758 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS).