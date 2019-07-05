Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Market Valuation Declined While Arlington Value Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $25.10 Million; As Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) Stock Value Rose, Robinson Capital Management Has Cut by $2.05 Million Its Position

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 42.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 425,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 577,321 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.44M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 157,335 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 292,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 676,712 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 969,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.7. About 29,355 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has risen 7.54% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold PMM shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 5.40 million shares or 7.79% less from 5.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Glovista Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.24% or 103,806 shares. Raymond James Service Advsr holds 0% or 130,069 shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0% or 975 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Lc holds 0% or 3,947 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Twin Focus Cap Lc has invested 0.22% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Ckw Group has 0.02% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Raymond James Associate reported 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). 149,875 were accumulated by Royal Bank Of Canada. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co has invested 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Invesco Ltd holds 359,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% or 24,040 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 250,911 shares. Macroview Management Limited holds 3,992 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $715 activity.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income (EVN) by 486,190 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $12.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Asset Premier Bond (WEA) by 29,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance National Muni Inc (AFB).

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14M and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 214,730 shares to 4.14 million shares, valued at $77.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimpress N V by 527,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia accumulated 4,983 shares. National Bank & Trust Of The West has 0.04% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). 92,764 are held by Jane Street Group Limited Liability. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Burt Wealth Advsr invested in 250 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica Fincl Bank accumulated 68,860 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation reported 0% stake. Systematic Ltd Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 336,572 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 62,515 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Utah Retirement reported 32,721 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 521,483 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 5,312 shares.

