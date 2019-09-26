Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holding Increased by Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc; As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Share Value Rose, Holder Highland Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 23,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 143,218 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.13M, up from 119,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $58.77. About 3.39 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA SEES BOSTON AIRPORT RESTART ON WEDNESDAY; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- NO OTHER CUSTOMER PERSONAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PASSPORT, GOVERNMENT ID, SECURITY OR SKYMILES INFORMATION WAS IMPACTED; 29/05/2018 – Monroe Energy shuts gasoline unit at Trainer, PA, refinery for a week; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: AIRLINES WON’T TRIM CAPACITY IN SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON; 29/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NEW YORK TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ISSUED SPECIAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2018 IN AMOUNT OF $1.38 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Delta Keeps Sales Momentum; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM, Virgin and Delta Sign Agreements to Expand Transatlantic JV; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO JACOBSON: CORPORATE TRAVEL DEMAND REMAINS STRONG; 08/03/2018 – DELTA’S NORTHEAST OPERATION BACK ON TRACK FOLLOWING STORM

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 99.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 8,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 17,629 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $987,000, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $57.11. About 1.22 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $90.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 16,476 shares to 66,713 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,794 shares, and cut its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).

