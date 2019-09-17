Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holding Held by Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc; Scout Investments Lifted Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Position by $11.74 Million as Stock Declined

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 99.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 8,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 17,629 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $987,000, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 455,714 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) by 92.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 97,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 202,439 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.54 million, up from 105,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $113.79. About 134,361 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $90.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,252 shares to 8,794 shares, valued at $479,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 6,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,077 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stoneridge Prtn Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,425 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank & Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 260,714 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Yhb Invest Advsr holds 0.18% or 19,713 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 30 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 25,626 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 34,304 shares. Whittier Trust Comm holds 4,144 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0% or 4,983 shares. 1.17 million were accumulated by Panagora Asset Incorporated. Palouse Management holds 2.46% or 122,209 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 351,017 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 7,237 are held by Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd. Moreover, Zeke Cap Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP).

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 13,707 shares to 100,276 shares, valued at $13.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 397,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,108 shares, and cut its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 24,605 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Amp Cap Investors Limited has 47,586 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset reported 587,781 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 34,529 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 21,423 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). D E Shaw stated it has 2.15 million shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 0.08% stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 3.14M shares or 0.77% of the stock. Moreover, Lpl has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 21,868 shares. Toth Advisory has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 711,505 are held by Fred Alger Mgmt. Checchi Advisers reported 2,168 shares. Hartline reported 9,370 shares.

