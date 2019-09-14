Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holding Boosted by Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc; Starboard Value LP Has Cut Holding in Rpm Intl (RPM) by $6.10 Million as Stock Value Rose

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 99.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 8,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 17,629 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $987,000, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 1.36 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 900,322 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.02 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $69.33. About 489,250 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00 million for 19.05 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 2.00 million shares to 38.00M shares, valued at $826.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold RPM shares while 135 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 97.69 million shares or 1.09% less from 98.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,677 were reported by Hrt Fin Ltd Llc. Starboard Value Limited Partnership reported 900,322 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 180,343 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated owns 204 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.04% or 356,138 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.03% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd has 109 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Blackrock has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Hound Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 3.17M shares or 9.47% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Meeder Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc reported 37,200 shares. 17,009 were accumulated by Coldstream Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Synovus Fincl Corporation reported 0.02% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 292,476 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 14,263 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.02% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 441,679 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bridges Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Jnba Fincl Advsr has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt reported 601,158 shares. Ckw Group holds 0.01% or 750 shares. Alps Inc reported 0.01% stake. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.06% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) or 137,485 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability holds 370,972 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0% or 4,983 shares. 618,728 were accumulated by Swiss National Bank & Trust. Td Asset Management has 270,474 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 69,373 shares.

