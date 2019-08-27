Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holder Symons Capital Management Upped Position; Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Position Has Boosted by Cumberland Advisors Inc

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.72% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.36. About 39.68M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Enviva Partners, LP Provides Update on Previously Reported Incident at Chesapeake Terminal; 18/05/2018 – Chesapeake: 202M Votes Against Compensation Resolution, 166.4M in Favor; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms All Ratings on Outstanding Chesapeake Funding II LLC Series; Outlooks Stable; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR CAPEX $1.8B-$2.2B; 03/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE CHESAPEAKE FUNDING II LLC, SERIES 2018-1;; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SPECIFIC QUARTERLY TIMING OF SHIPMENTS MAY BE AFFECTED DUE TO CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT; 02/05/2018 – CHK: POWDER RIVER PRODUCTION ON TARGET TO RIVAL EAGLE FORD; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE CEO DOUG LAWLER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 09/04/2018 – PA DEP: ADVISORY – TUESDAY – Building a Community Clean Water Toolbox in Pennsylvania’s Chesapeake Bay Watershed Counties

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 40,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 141,342 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, up from 101,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $50.29. About 493,482 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $232.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 14,119 shares to 350,822 shares, valued at $11.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,524 shares, and cut its stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SBGL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beutel Goodman Limited accumulated 247,095 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The reported 187,057 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 107,945 shares. 3,781 are held by Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Eqis Cap Management Inc owns 10,790 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Tru Fund has 3,731 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.01% or 52,900 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Inv Mngmt Communication Lc has 3,121 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.19% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank owns 0.01% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 131,960 shares. Us State Bank De has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Motco accumulated 165 shares or 0% of the stock. Narwhal Cap invested in 0.57% or 44,224 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 490,858 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 76,489 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 98,969 shares. Asset Inc invested in 27,891 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.03% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Hbk LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Moreover, Css Ltd Co Il has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Hyman Charles D, a Florida-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Virtu Lc reported 125,321 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Moreover, Landscape Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.11% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 387,888 shares. Cidel Asset Management owns 478,000 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Whittier stated it has 1,225 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 7,480 shares.