Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holder Symons Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $2.37 Million as Share Price Declined; Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Trimmed Its Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $380,534

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 7,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 36,502 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 44,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 4.35M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 40,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 141,342 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, up from 101,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 1.26M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). United Cap Financial Advisers Limited Company holds 0.15% or 438,275 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd has invested 0.31% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Griffin Asset Management Inc owns 19,788 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Comm Mn has invested 0.21% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 24,591 were accumulated by Susquehanna Interest Group Incorporated Llp. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.47% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cap Investors invested in 21.97 million shares or 0.47% of the stock. Addison Capital Company invested 2.39% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). American Century Companies holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 11.56 million shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation reported 392,246 shares. Kings Point Cap Management accumulated 29,784 shares. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 7,611 shares. Compton Incorporated Ri invested in 14,993 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 4,572 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Coca-Cola (KO) Beats Q2 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Stock Up – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) to Boost Snacks Unit, Invests in Hu Master – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 40,447 shares to 195,503 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 60,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $232.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 59,094 shares to 57,896 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT) by 6,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,711 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).