Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holder Regentatlantic Capital Cut Its Stake as Stock Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Meyer Handelman Co Has Decreased Stake by $478,400 as Shares Rose

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 264,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.62 million, down from 269,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $108.6. About 3.66M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Antofagasta; 08/05/2018 – Imperva Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 13/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S KOJIMA TO HEAD JAPAN CASH MANAGEMENT; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – POSTE ITALIANE PST.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 9.4 EUROS FROM 9.1 EUROS

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 9,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 64,403 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, down from 74,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.25. About 481,359 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 31,041 shares to 54,757 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 23,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Carroll Fincl Associate Inc holds 0% or 313 shares. Ameritas Inv stated it has 3,520 shares. Fmr Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Raymond James Advisors Incorporated stated it has 28,234 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Huntington Fincl Bank stated it has 10,780 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Company invested in 0.27% or 64,403 shares. Altrinsic Global Advsrs Lc holds 1.44% or 522,103 shares in its portfolio. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.04% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Schroder Inv has 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Sun Life has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 262,215 shares. Northern Tru Corporation owns 2.03M shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 16.11M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Ptnrs Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.96% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3.80 million shares. 183,558 were reported by Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Corporation. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability invested in 0.27% or 6,703 shares. Haverford Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.39M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 172,900 shares. Wms Prtn Ltd Llc reported 13,654 shares stake. Tompkins Corporation owns 55,528 shares. Fairfield Bush Company holds 3.68% or 109,629 shares in its portfolio. Connors Investor Svcs Incorporated has 157,646 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth invested 0.18% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Copeland Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 26,853 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Co accumulated 61,653 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Private Wealth Inc stated it has 12,094 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Becker Capital Incorporated invested in 702,774 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity.