Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Upped Its Holding; Greenwood Gearhart Has Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $3.51 Million

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 126.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 61,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 110,357 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31M, up from 48,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $60.22. About 1.03M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 99.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 8,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 17,629 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $987,000, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 80,925 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP)

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $90.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 4,314 shares to 12,822 shares, valued at $945,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 16,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,638 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Camarda Fin Advsrs Llc holds 0% or 30 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 601 shares. Century Inc reported 990,440 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Moreover, James Inv Research Incorporated has 0.58% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 143,586 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 112 shares. Hbk Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 9,400 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt accumulated 512,999 shares. Synovus Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Bancshares Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 1.95M shares. Regions holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 17,150 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0.04% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) or 74,341 shares. Aqr Mgmt Lc reported 1.31M shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.