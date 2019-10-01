Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Raised Stake by $483,120 as Share Value Declined; Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co (DD) Shareholder Lau Associates Has Lowered Its Stake by $9.39 Million

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc (DD) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 125,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 62,565 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70 million, down from 187,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.31. About 2.80 million shares traded. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has declined 25.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 99.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 8,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 17,629 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $987,000, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.5. About 1.48M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%

More notable recent DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Camping World, Cleveland-Cliffs, Coupa, Dollar General, DuPont, Nike, Roku, StoneCo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CVS, Mastercard And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 3 – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for Less Than Book – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “DuPont Becomes Independent Company, Uniquely Positioned to Drive Innovation-Led Growth and Shareholder Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $209.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Ultra Short Income Etf by 280,895 shares to 884,847 shares, valued at $44.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 35 in Q2 2019. Its up 35.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold DD shares while 1 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 6.15 million shares or 3175.13% more from 187,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ntv Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.15% or 7,091 shares. Violich Mgmt holds 0.08% or 4,478 shares. 22,187 are held by Riggs Asset Managment. Connors Investor Serv accumulated 95,297 shares. Mount Vernon Assoc Inc Md reported 10,417 shares. Novare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.64% or 56,237 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,153 shares. American Research And holds 0.24% of its portfolio in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) for 10,470 shares. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability holds 111,966 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Cypress Management Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) reported 276 shares. Lau Assocs Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.25% in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). 3,967 were reported by Grimes Inc. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt owns 1.11 million shares. Mengis Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 26,945 shares. Cullinan Assoc has invested 0.21% in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Analysts await DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, down 56.31% or $1.25 from last year’s $2.22 per share. DD’s profit will be $723.11 million for 18.38 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by DuPont de Nemours, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement holds 32,885 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 7,552 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 110,962 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 7,237 are owned by Gateway Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 2,342 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Prudential Plc reported 370,972 shares. Interocean Cap Lc reported 193,501 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) or 24,841 shares. Commercial Bank Of The West holds 0.04% or 6,046 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 672,606 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 15,382 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.03% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Citadel Advsr Ltd holds 0.02% or 692,896 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP).

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tapping Molson Coors’ Incredible Potential – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Street’s Wide-Ranging Take On Molson Coors Earnings, CEO Change – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “U.S. Cannabis Sales to More Than Quintuple by 2025, New Report Finds – The Motley Fool” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Molson Coors Brewing Company’s (NYSE:TAP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $90.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 54,807 shares to 68,186 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 6,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,077 shares, and cut its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC).