Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holder Eaton Vance Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Nantahala Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Arqule (ARQL) by $386,072

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 96,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 12.01 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.51 million, down from 12.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 1.32M shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH BETWEEN $40 AND $42 MLN IN CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE & BASILEA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PACT; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Eligible to Receive Up to $336M Including Upfront, Regulatory and Comml Milestone Payments; 17/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG BSLN.S – LICENSES LATE-STAGE ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATE DERAZANTINIB FROM ARQULE; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $336M INCLUDING UPFRONT; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.18 TO $0.24; 13/04/2018 – $ARQL AKTi miransertib promising early data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ endometrial cancer; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $336 MLN INCLUDING UPFRONT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Is Eligible for Up to $326M in Regulatory and Comml Milestones

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 10,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 220,284 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.14 million, down from 231,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 1.55M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%

