Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Murphy Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 18.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 145,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 642,318 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.31 million, down from 787,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.51. About 1.13M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 5,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,108 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, down from 96,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 6.75 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.64 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.88 per share. TAP’s profit will be $355.40M for 8.61 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 215.38% EPS growth.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 544,281 shares to 8.31M shares, valued at $107.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 168,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 618,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Molson Coors Brewing Company’s (NYSE:TAP) 2.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Great Panther Announces High Grade Drilling Results from Exploration Program at the Tucano Gold Mine – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “TAP Stock Sinks After Analyst Drubbing – Schaeffers Research” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “NYSE to help Israel create secondary tech stock exchange – Reuters” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Molson Coors Shareholder Alert: – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Potential Claims on Behalf of Investors of Molson Coors Brewing Company – TAP – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And holds 0.04% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) or 490,858 shares. Ariel Invs Limited Company owns 1.11M shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt invested in 32,873 shares. 53,127 were accumulated by Cipher Limited Partnership. Csat Advisory Lp, a Michigan-based fund reported 435 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And Comm has 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Ima Wealth invested in 0% or 200 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.03% stake. Utah Retirement System accumulated 32,721 shares. 18,950 are held by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Stifel Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Walleye Trading Ltd Com, Minnesota-based fund reported 29,700 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc owns 126,974 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd reported 8,845 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Llc invested in 20,849 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.63 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 7,765 shares to 15,875 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLP) by 7,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler invested 2.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sandhill Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 7,928 shares. Fincl Advisory Inc reported 13,785 shares stake. Fiduciary Trust Com has 413,746 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Chilton Inv Co Lc stated it has 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aqr Management Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 6.36 million shares. Doliver Lp stated it has 9,062 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Live Your Vision Ltd Company holds 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1,828 shares. Smithfield reported 80,495 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc has invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated stated it has 33,419 shares. 315,996 were accumulated by Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Company Dc. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 918,732 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Fort Point Capital Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 3,790 shares. Vista Partners owns 1,981 shares.