Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holder Arlington Value Capital Has Cut Its Holding; Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Upped Its Holding in Pan American Silver F (PAAS) by $1.23 Million

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 42.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 425,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 577,321 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.44 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 1.26 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Pan American Silver F (PAAS) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 94,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 307,633 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 212,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Pan American Silver F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 3.07 million shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CITES RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS; 22/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces Filing of 2017 Audited Annual Financial Statements; 29/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN’S DOLORES MINE OPERATING AT 75%: CHIHUAHUA GOVT; 11/04/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associatio; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED COMPENSATION FROM CO FOR ALLEGED IMPACTS TO COMMUNITY LAND; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER SAYS WILL PROVIDE NOTICE ONCE OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE HAVE RESUMED; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER-STEPS TAKEN AFTER RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS ALONG ACCESS ROADS BEING USED TO TRANSPORT PERSONNEL & MATERIALS TO & FROM DOLORES MINE; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – INITIATED STEPS TO REDUCE CERTAIN ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc has 1.49% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Adage Gru Lc accumulated 232,436 shares. National Invest Inc Wi invested in 1.87% or 28,568 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Qci Asset Mngmt Ny stated it has 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership has 7,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paloma Prns Management accumulated 30,365 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund holds 0.05% or 3,731 shares in its portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie owns 12,177 shares. Skba Capital Mngmt Limited Com has 185,700 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Bankshares Of The West owns 6,213 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Ltd accumulated 32,873 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP).

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Molson Coors -7% after volume drops off – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: TAP shares against Molson Coors Brewing Company announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on April 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Molson Coors Brewing Company- TAP – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AT&T, Verizon Earnings On Tap With The 5G Era In Sight – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Marijuana Penny Stock Just Earned a Major Investment From Big Tobacco – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14 million and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 97,558 shares to 3.15M shares, valued at $172.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 214,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Interactive Brokers Gro (NASDAQ:IBKR).

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “A Storm Is Coming: Here’s How to Protect Yourself – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PAAS Crosses Critical Technical Indicator – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Box, Inc. (BOX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Pan American Silver to Announce Q1 2019 Unaudited Results – PRNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PAAS Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00M and $116.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited F (NYSE:BG) by 6,939 shares to 51,002 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 12,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,242 shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro F Sponsore (NYSE:PBR).