Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) Shareholder Thompson Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $325,385; Exchange Capital Management Raised Compass Minerals International (CMP) Stake by $877,878

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) by 113.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 16,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,588 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 14,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.3. About 236,763 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 20.78% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 5,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,075 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 37,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.87. About 929,675 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $370,167 activity. $36,019 worth of stock was bought by Standen James D. on Monday, May 13. $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by Fischer Valdemar L on Thursday, May 9. 1,000 shares were bought by Reece Joseph E, worth $53,510. Shares for $36,547 were bought by WALKER LORI A on Monday, May 13.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 23,490 shares to 6,805 shares, valued at $402,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf(Tm) (SCHZ) by 13,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,985 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fin Assoc stated it has 495 shares. Numerixs Investment Inc has invested 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Ameritas Prtnrs has invested 0.03% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Glob Endowment Mgmt LP reported 0.6% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Captrust Financial Advisors owns 670 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt accumulated 204 shares. National Bank owns 4,975 shares. Moreover, Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 1.07% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 66,805 shares. 4,215 are owned by Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Envestnet Asset Inc accumulated 0% or 27,256 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited invested in 1,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Lc owns 18,013 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl reported 134,196 shares. Da Davidson & holds 11,130 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar invested in 60,519 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ima Wealth reported 200 shares. Fairpointe Cap Llc stated it has 1.69 million shares or 3.36% of all its holdings. Luminus Mngmt Llc has 0.13% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 100,000 shares. Pictet North America Advisors reported 0.11% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Inc Adv reported 4,414 shares. Cypress holds 0.09% or 7,328 shares. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C stated it has 32,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated reported 880,090 shares. Cambiar Limited holds 0.72% or 505,655 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Ltd has invested 0.02% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Pinebridge Invs LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). First Hawaiian Bankshares accumulated 8,161 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 24,633 shares.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 11,866 shares to 12,466 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,288 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

