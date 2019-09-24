Molson Coors Brewing Co. (Cl B (TAP) Shareholder Diamond Hill Capital Management Increased Stake; Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) Shareholder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Upped Its Holding by $421,510 as Stock Price Were Volatile

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) by 638.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 42,151 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,751 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 11,703 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (Cl B (TAP) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 48,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 601,158 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.67M, up from 552,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 213,073 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 20,030 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $262.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc. (Cl A) by 1.22M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.60M shares, and cut its stake in Bioscrip Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS).

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Delta Earnings Preview: An Eventful Quarter – Seeking Alpha" on September 23, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: "Why Alcohol Could Lose Market Share to Cannabis-infused Beverages – Investing News Network" published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "There Isnâ€™t a Silver Lining for Aurora Cannabis Stock – Yahoo Finance" on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Molson Coors Brewing Company's (NYSE:TAP) 2.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 441,679 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 24 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg invested in 698,195 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.02% or 1.42 million shares in its portfolio. 4,625 were reported by Greylin Mangement. New York-based Utd Asset Strategies has invested 0.6% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Investec Asset Ltd accumulated 4,862 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability reported 22,800 shares stake. Becker Cap Management Inc invested 1.04% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Liability holds 30 shares. Oak Limited Oh invested in 0.03% or 8,625 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 99,182 shares. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America holds 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) or 541 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The holds 0.02% or 26,457 shares in its portfolio.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $262.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 238,093 shares to 323,864 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc (TTP) by 43,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,117 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA).