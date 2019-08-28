Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) Share Value Declined While Thompson Investment Management Upped Stake by $325,385; Aspen Technology (AZPN) Holder Kepos Capital LP Has Decreased Its Holding

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 5,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 43,075 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 37,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 73,642 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 55.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 38,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The hedge fund held 30,189 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, down from 68,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $131.79. About 45,132 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aspen Technology and Hexagon Announce New Collaboration to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Process Industries – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Ups ’19 View – Nasdaq” published on January 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Technology Building Up Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc reported 14,802 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 28,100 shares stake. 147,819 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.04% or 228,100 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 204,263 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 415,791 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. American Capital invested in 28,392 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Nordea Management Ab stated it has 51,301 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank holds 129,000 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability reported 2,975 shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Oppenheimer Asset reported 3,156 shares. 3,014 were accumulated by Da Davidson. Cadence Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.15% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 15,757 shares. 203,900 were reported by Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 47,102 shares to 54,887 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Holding Ltd.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 16,167 shares to 351,644 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,084 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).