Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) Holder Assetmark Has Increased Its Holding by $1.46 Million; Lindsay (LNN) Stock Value Rose While Nuance Investments Boosted by $57.98 Million Its Position

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Lindsay Corp (LNN) by 278.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 707,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 960,790 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.99 million, up from 253,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Lindsay Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $87.12. About 91,550 shares traded. Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has risen 0.39% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LNN News: 23/05/2018 – Lindsay’s FieldNET Advisor™ Adds New Crops, Regions and Productivity Features; 04/05/2018 – Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Rev $130.3M; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q ADJ. EPS 56C, EST. 67C (2 ESTS.); 09/04/2018 – Lindsay at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 02/04/2018 – Lindsay Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 9; 18/04/2018 – Lindsay Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q EPS 16C; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY CORP – BACKLOG OF UNSHIPPED ORDERS AT FEBRUARY 28, 2018 WAS $90.2 MLN, COMPARED WITH $62.3 MLN AT FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 06/03/2018 Lindsay Event Puts Focus on Precision Irrigation and Smart Farming Practices

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 26,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 271,730 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.22M, up from 245,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $56.72. About 1.32 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F

More notable recent Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Lindsay (LNN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Lindsay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on February 12, 2018. More interesting news about Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Water stocks are a bargain for 2019 after selloff, analyst says – MarketWatch” published on December 30, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nutrien Ag Solutions and Lindsay Partner to Improve Agricultural Water Use Efficiency – Business Wire” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold LNN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 9.88 million shares or 5.59% more from 9.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 120,398 were reported by John G Ullman. Weik Cap Mngmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc owns 1,979 shares. 18,071 are held by Raymond James & Associates. Mason Street Ltd Company reported 3,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Essex Invest Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,943 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) for 3,671 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0% or 147,067 shares in its portfolio. Cardinal Capital Mgmt holds 7,772 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 6,525 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Td Asset Mngmt reported 2,682 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 3,262 shares. Rice Hall James Assocs Limited Liability invested in 0.4% or 145,883 shares.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 150,401 shares to 2,437 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW) by 189,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 744,016 shares, and cut its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Whatâ€™s Ahead for Hexo Stock With Earnings on the Horizon – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “That’s It; This Is A TAP-In Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Molson Coors, Maxar Technologies, Weight Watchers, and Mueller Water and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Long-Term Investors Buy Hexo Stock Ahead of Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds S&P Intl Smlcp (GWX) by 11,440 shares to 794,257 shares, valued at $23.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Growth Etf (VUG) by 44,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY).