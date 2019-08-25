Molson Coors Brewing Class B (TAP) Holder Interocean Capital Decreased Its Position by $563,981 as Stock Declined; P2 Capital Partners Has Raised Maximus (MMS) Position by $8.82 Million

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Class B (TAP) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 9,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 208,810 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.46M, down from 218,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 1.55 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 125,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.13M, up from 946,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $75.82. About 245,656 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 21/05/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at Sta; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS)

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 30,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $21.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ranger Mngmt LP reported 2.91% stake. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 1,100 shares. Creative Planning holds 2,818 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 17,100 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 45,811 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 7.37M shares. Ftb Advsr, Tennessee-based fund reported 199 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 241,849 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 632,976 are owned by Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Co. Verition Fund Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,943 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 9,826 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 76,508 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 114,600 shares. Van Berkom Associates holds 2.94% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 1.31 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 94,722 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 67,849 shares to 513,410 shares, valued at $37.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 3,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,958 shares, and has risen its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

