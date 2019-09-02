Moller Financial Services Stake in Cme Group (CME) Has Lowered by $646,816; Ccm Investment Advisers Raised Position in Sherwin (SHW) by $2.30 Million

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 48.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 5,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 16,364 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, up from 11,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $526.75. About 424,688 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 68.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 3,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1,801 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 5,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 645,142 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 14/05/2018 – Traders are now assigning a 51 percent chance of a fourth interest rate hike in December, according to the CME; 04/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA RAISES TARIFFS ON U.S. BEEF -TRADE; 05/03/2018 CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 2; 09/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle prices buckle under big supply worries; 18/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON FUND BUYING, HIGHER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO DUFFY SAYS NEX IS COMPLEMENTARY, NOT A RIVAL; 05/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 04/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT IGNITED BY SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – CME revokes approved status for Rusal’s aluminium; 26/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 25

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.47M for 33.12 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

