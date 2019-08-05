Moller Financial Services Stake in 3M Co (MMM) Has Cut as Market Value Declined; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Increases Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 32,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 15.35M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715.36 million, up from 15.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $48.04. About 639,398 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 14/05/2018 – Caisse de Depot Adds Brookfield Asset Management: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Westinghouse Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy With Brookfield Takeover; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield-Backed GrafTech Files Preliminary Documents in IPO; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 59.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 2,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1,801 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $374,000, down from 4,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $165.54. About 1.24 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield Asset Management Reports Record 2018 Net Income and FFO – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Oaktree Capital Makes What Could Be Its Last Financial Report – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management vs. TerraForm Power – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This High-Yielding Renewable Energy Stock Just Revved Up Its Dividend Growth Plan – The Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top MLP Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 59,446 shares to 99,938 shares, valued at $76.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) by 276,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.19M shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, West Oak Limited Co has 0.24% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 21 shares. Pnc Gru Inc holds 0.58% or 2.78M shares. Natixis Advsr LP holds 82,520 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 1,648 shares. S&T Financial Bank Pa owns 16,959 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 20,676 shares. Moreover, East Coast Asset Ltd Llc has 0.28% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,383 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 312,216 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Summit Asset Management Llc stated it has 0.26% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The California-based Schnieders Cap Management Limited Liability Com has invested 1.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) has invested 0.66% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 0.26% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 37,062 shares. Fayerweather Charles has 3.7% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 11,424 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 2,117 shares.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 3% Yield for 3M Stock Makes It an Attractive Value Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3M Stock Is More Than Just a Dividend Darling – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and Encourages 3M Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for VNTR, MMM and KPTI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3M Stock Can â€˜Flex and Sealâ€™ Its Way to a Recovery – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 selling transactions for $11.91 million activity. Bushman Julie L also sold $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19M worth of stock or 5,940 shares. 16,065 shares were sold by Bauman James L, worth $3.22M on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 8,153 shares valued at $1.63M was made by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260. $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.98 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.