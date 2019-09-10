Moller Financial Services Stake in 3M Co (MMM) Decreased by $554,553 as Share Value Declined; Costco Wholesalecorp (COST) Shareholder Essex Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Holding by $411,642 as Market Valuation Rose

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 59.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 2,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1,801 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $374,000, down from 4,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $165.94. About 2.70 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM)

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesalecorp (COST) by 38.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc analyzed 1,701 shares as the company's stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 2,671 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647,000, down from 4,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesalecorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $299. About 2.95M shares traded or 59.92% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.08B for 29.55 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fincl Corp In owns 263 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 12,243 shares. 3,000 are owned by Intact Inv. Strs Ohio reported 397,061 shares. 2,435 were accumulated by Conestoga Capital Lc. 13,102 were accumulated by Somerset. Shelton Capital holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 10,235 shares. Moreover, Scotia Capital Incorporated has 0.37% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 5,395 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Comerica Bankshares accumulated 112,041 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 18,400 shares. Ipswich Inv Management Company Inc has 16,698 shares. Lifeplan Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 27 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.13% or 17,900 shares. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv holds 6,472 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (NYSE:BABA) by 4,465 shares to 22,361 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Moller Financial Services, which manages about $340.70 million and $223.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 11,700 shares to 26,004 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 75,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.45B for 16.21 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.