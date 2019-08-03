Moller Financial Services Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Trimmed as Share Value Declined; Mohawk Industries (MHK) Holding Raised by Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 39.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 4,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 7,525 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 12,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 80.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 13,926 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, up from 7,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.38. About 745,323 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. $ 2.78; 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 13/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 13 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris & Company Ca accumulated 799,243 shares or 2.9% of the stock. Dowling And Yahnke Lc reported 1.3% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Conestoga Capital has invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hyman Charles D has invested 4.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 22,620 shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc accumulated 2,105 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Sentinel Trust Lba owns 0.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,645 shares. Gw Henssler Assoc owns 3,094 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 14,410 shares. Somerset Tru stated it has 32,873 shares or 2.42% of all its holdings. 80,495 were accumulated by Smithfield. Moreover, Agf Investments has 0.45% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 289,760 shares. Ima Wealth stated it has 2,078 shares. Baltimore has invested 1.99% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Enterprise Finance Service Corp stated it has 0.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Moller Financial Services, which manages about $340.70M and $223.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 11,700 shares to 26,004 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 75,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $299.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Group Inc. Qvc by 54,388 shares to 924 shares, valued at $15,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,008 shares, and cut its stake in Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc owns 27,714 shares. Intrust State Bank Na reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Philadelphia Trust reported 4,444 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 1.30 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Raymond James And holds 0.02% or 78,580 shares in its portfolio. Umb State Bank N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,621 shares. Olstein Mngmt Limited Partnership has 53,000 shares. 15,380 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Howe And Rusling invested in 10 shares. Brandes Investment Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 24,692 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc owns 236,263 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated accumulated 23,434 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Bank holds 0% or 1,034 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 45,082 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 1.20 million shares.