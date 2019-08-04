Moller Financial Services Lowered Its Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $554,553; Eagle Capital Management Has Trimmed Dish Network Cl A (DISH) Stake by $42.60 Million as Shares Declined

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp Cl A (DISH) by 9.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 1.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 12.47 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395.25M, down from 13.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $32.18. About 3.25M shares traded or 7.43% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 59.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 2,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1,801 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $374,000, down from 4,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $170.55. About 2.16M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 3% Yield for 3M Stock Makes It an Attractive Value Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dow Jones Edges Higher on Monday – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hagens Berman Alerts Long-Time Shareholders of 3M Company (MMM) to Class Action and Firm’s Investigation; Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 8 sales for $11.91 million activity. On Monday, February 11 Bauman James L sold $3.22 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 16,065 shares. 5,940 shares valued at $1.19M were sold by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7. $1.63M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis. Shares for $1.77M were sold by Vale Michael G.. Keel Paul A had sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87 million. 4,681 shares valued at $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7.

Moller Financial Services, which manages about $340.70M and $223.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 156,547 shares to 328,621 shares, valued at $28.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 131,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Canandaigua Commercial Bank reported 24,173 shares. Centurylink Invest Management has invested 0.67% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 61,269 shares. First Republic, a California-based fund reported 414,936 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd accumulated 6,678 shares. Saybrook Nc holds 46,336 shares. Smithfield Co holds 0.41% or 18,035 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 1,734 shares. 776 were reported by Cranbrook Wealth Lc. Nomura owns 13,538 shares. 258 are owned by Hillsdale Mngmt Inc. Fairfield Bush And has invested 0.48% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 78,358 were reported by Taurus Asset Management Llc. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 219,460 shares stake.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700 worth of stock.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dish Network has tough road to become competitive mobile carrier – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dish Network sees subs, revenue decline in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Dish Network (DISH) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sprint loses fewer-than-expected phone subscribers, shares rise – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Skinny Bundle Prices Just Keep Going Up – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 158,851 shares to 8.00 million shares, valued at $372.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 88,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.54% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Gideon Cap Advisors Inc invested in 0.22% or 19,037 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Com has 516,847 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & holds 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 172,490 shares. 7,176 were accumulated by Paloma Partners Mgmt. Millennium Mgmt Limited accumulated 398,377 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation reported 91,265 shares. Michigan-based Csat Inv Advisory Lp has invested 0.22% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 848,932 shares. Bridgewater Assocs LP has invested 0.1% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc invested in 0.01% or 300 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 80,593 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 106,817 shares. Gabelli Investment Advisers holds 0.04% or 8,700 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Interest Bank (Uk) has invested 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH).