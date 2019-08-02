Moller Financial Services Lowered Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake; Summit Midstream Partners LP Has 1.29 Sentiment

Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 31 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 24 decreased and sold their equity positions in Summit Midstream Partners LP. The investment professionals in our database now have: 27.32 million shares, down from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Summit Midstream Partners LP in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 12 Increased: 19 New Position: 12.

Moller Financial Services decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 59.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moller Financial Services sold 2,679 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Moller Financial Services holds 1,801 shares with $374,000 value, down from 4,480 last quarter. 3M Co now has $99.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $173.36. About 2.32 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 16.73 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Assocs LP stated it has 31,753 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Atlanta Cap Management L L C reported 313,523 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Torch Wealth Lc reported 0.13% stake. Hbk Investments LP stated it has 5,783 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 35,054 shares. B And T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt invested in 13,012 shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 3,705 shares. 2.21M are held by Fmr Ltd. Synovus Financial Corp invested in 45,696 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Liberty Mngmt has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Eastern Bancorp owns 8,415 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Agf owns 361,590 shares. 158,283 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Llc. 8,285 are owned by Retail Bank Of The West. California-based Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd has invested 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 selling transactions for $11.91 million activity. Lindekugel Jon T sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19M. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M. Vrohidis Ippocratis also sold $1.63M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. The insider THULIN INGE G sold $2.70M. Keel Paul A sold $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, February 8. Shares for $841,392 were sold by Bushman Julie L. $3.22M worth of stock was sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11.

Moller Financial Services increased Dowdupont Inc stake by 11,700 shares to 26,004 valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) stake by 131,014 shares and now owns 211,643 shares. Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. 3M had 13 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, June 27. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Tuesday, July 9. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, July 12.

West Family Investments Inc. holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP for 335,692 shares. Emory University owns 87,560 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Research Inc has 0.28% invested in the company for 1.50 million shares. The New York-based Penbrook Management Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny, a New York-based fund reported 154,164 shares.

Analysts await Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) to report earnings on August, 9 before the open. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. SMLP’s profit will be $13.23 million for 11.69 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Summit Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,500.00% EPS growth.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in North America. The company has market cap of $618.56 million. The firm provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services. It currently has negative earnings. It operates in five unconventional resource basins, including the Appalachian Basin, which comprises the Utica and Point Pleasant shale formations in southeastern Ohio, and the Marcellus Shale formation in northern West Virginia; the Williston Basin that consists the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in northwestern North Dakota; the Fort Worth Basin, which includes the Barnett Shale formation in north-central Texas; the Piceance Basin that comprises the Mesaverde formation, and the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in western Colorado and eastern Utah; and the DJ Basin, which includes the Niobrara shale formation in northeastern Colorado.