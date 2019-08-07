Moller Financial Services Lowered Cme Group (CME) Stake By $646,816; Krensavage Asset Management Has Increased Amgen (AMGN) Holding By $2.83 Million

Moller Financial Services decreased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 68.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moller Financial Services sold 3,944 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 10.91%. The Moller Financial Services holds 1,801 shares with $296,000 value, down from 5,745 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $74.60B valuation. The stock increased 3.22% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $208.38. About 1.43M shares traded or 3.42% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 17/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- CME GROUP INC; 15/03/2018 – NEX: PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP RE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC – AMENDMENT; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Rev $1.1B; 02/05/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 10/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 9; 15/03/2018 – CME Group Is in Talks to Acquire Michael Spencer’s NEX Group; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Total Avg Rate Per Contract 70.6c; 29/03/2018 – CME Group To Acquire NEX Group Plc, Bringing Together Cash, Futures And OTC Marketplaces; 22/05/2018 – IHS Markit Expands MarkitSERV Trade Reporting Solution in Asia and Europe with Connections to CME Group

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 8.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Krensavage Asset Management Llc acquired 14,961 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Krensavage Asset Management Llc holds 193,670 shares with $36.79M value, up from 178,709 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $110.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $184.46. About 2.48 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 09/04/2018 – Amgen To Present New Pre-Clinical Data Showcasing Robust Approach To Evaluating Potential Anti-Cancer Therapies At AACR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 23/03/2018 – Amgen’s Repatha Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 29/03/2018 – FDA Granted the Approval of Blincyto to Amgen Inc; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Amgen Inc has $234 highest and $20500 lowest target. $215.86’s average target is 17.02% above currents $184.46 stock price. Amgen Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, February 25. BMO Capital Markets initiated the shares of AMGN in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Amgen (AMGN) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amgen (AMGN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.7% – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Amgen (AMGN) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Newer Drugs Help Amgen (AMGN) Beat on Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Advsrs holds 1.37% or 6,135 shares. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 3.91M shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.15% or 23,763 shares. Central National Bank And holds 1.54% or 36,041 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Signaturefd Ltd Co accumulated 6,551 shares. 12,563 are held by Brave Asset Inc. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.2% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 460,669 shares. First Trust Company accumulated 0.93% or 48,901 shares. Oppenheimer Commerce Incorporated invested in 124,620 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Loudon Invest Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 16,015 shares. The Colorado-based Consolidated Investment Group Limited Com has invested 2.13% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hamilton Point Investment Advsrs Lc reported 25,832 shares. Nadler Fincl Gp holds 1,774 shares. Trustmark Bank Tru Department invested in 22,446 shares.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CME Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for CME Group (CME) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME September 6th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “XLF, BRK.B, CME, CB: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Moller Financial Services increased Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) stake by 75,097 shares to 151,873 valued at $6.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) stake by 156,547 shares and now owns 328,621 shares. Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Grisanti Cap Ltd Liability reported 37,179 shares stake. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 3,029 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan has 35,900 shares for 3.05% of their portfolio. Roberts Glore Il reported 5,649 shares. Cap Interest Ltd Ca invested in 3.47% or 88,060 shares. Graham Mgmt Lp holds 0.27% or 30,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.3% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1.28M shares. Archon Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.22% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). North Star Inv Mngmt Corp reported 0.28% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Drw Secs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.17% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.17% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Altfest L J & Com holds 2,746 shares. 1,810 are owned by Carret Asset Lc. 300 are held by Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp.