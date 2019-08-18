Moller Financial Services Lowered Cme Group (CME) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Shaker Investments Continues to Hold Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 68.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 3,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1,801 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 5,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $213.58. About 928,281 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 03/04/2018 – Sentiment falls as producers express concerns about Ag exports; 21/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 18; 05/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures extend slide to four sessions; 02/05/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 03/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT AS PACKERS INCREASE BIDS FOR CASH CATTLE IN TEXAS AND KANSAS -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES ADVANCES -TRADE; 09/05/2018 – CME GROUP – BOARD APPROVED AMENDED EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH TERRENCE DUFFY, CHAIRMAN AND CEO, EXTENDING CURRENT TERM TO DEC 31, 2022; 27/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs end mixed on positioning before USDA report; 15/03/2018 – CME Is Said to Consider Bidding for Michael Spencer’s NEX Group

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 255 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 1,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 22/05/2018 – US News: Chile’s President Pinera to Meet VP Amazon Web Services; 27/03/2018 – SBA, Amazon Team Up to Host ‘Tech Transforming Idaho Small Business’ E-Commerce Training April 4; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services launches ‘blockchain templates’; 30/05/2018 – CBS News: Amazon bans customers with too many returns; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search going forward, following shareholder complaints about the company’s lack of diversity; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL Renew Contract For Thursday Night Football Streaming — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan investigated for demanding ‘cooperation payments’; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 12,570 shares to 47,415 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,950 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.

Moller Financial Services, which manages about $340.70M and $223.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 456,296 shares to 802,099 shares, valued at $25.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 75,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

