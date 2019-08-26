Moller Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position; Shorts at Exelon (EXC) Lowered By 1.2%

Moller Financial Services decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 40.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moller Financial Services sold 6,323 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Moller Financial Services holds 9,108 shares with $948,000 value, down from 15,431 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $293.57B valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.34M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) had a decrease of 1.2% in short interest. EXC’s SI was 13.53M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.2% from 13.70M shares previously. With 5.07M avg volume, 3 days are for Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC)’s short sellers to cover EXC’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 6.98M shares traded or 25.51% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/03/2018 – Exelon: LNG Terminal to Ensure Continued Reliable Supply of Fuel to Mystic Units While They Remain Operating; 14/05/2018 – Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ITS THREE MILE ISLAND (TMI) AND DRESDEN NUCLEAR PLANTS DID NOT CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Anne Pramaggiore Promoted to CEO of Exelon Utilities, Succeeding Denis P. O’Brien; 04/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Exelon Utilities Passing Along $525M to Customers Because of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 93C; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION SAYS FILED WITH ISO NEW ENGLAND INC TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION’S UNITS 7, 8, 9, AND JET UNIT ON JUNE 1, 2022; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 20/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 3%: NRC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 5.71% or 82,675 shares in its portfolio. Lincluden Mgmt Limited invested in 0.89% or 100,769 shares. Benin Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, 10 has 3.65% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 408,196 are owned by Sadoff Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated has 1.65% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 143,882 shares. Atlantic Union Savings Bank Corporation stated it has 9,470 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. First Commonwealth Pa has 4,472 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Mathes holds 0.19% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,500 shares. Petrus Tru Lta has invested 1.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fairview Investment Management Ltd Co holds 0.22% or 40,369 shares in its portfolio. Holderness Invests owns 22,531 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.54% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 126,188 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Limited Liability Company accumulated 26,400 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gp Incorporated accumulated 4,804 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $100 lowest target. $115’s average target is -1.98% below currents $117.32 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 12 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10600 target. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $12500 target in Friday, June 28 report. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, June 17. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10900 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PG in report on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8.

Moller Financial Services increased Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) stake by 131,014 shares to 211,643 valued at $10.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) stake by 156,547 shares and now owns 328,621 shares. Dowdupont Inc was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Exelon has $5600 highest and $47 lowest target. $51.13’s average target is 13.93% above currents $44.88 stock price. Exelon had 11 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the shares of EXC in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight”.

