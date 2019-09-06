Moller Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Mycio Wealth Partners Has Trimmed Its Antares Pharma (ATRS) Stake by $810,000; Market Valuation Rose

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 39.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 4,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 7,525 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 12,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $128.67. About 790,049 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.42% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $523.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 78,013 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Antares Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRS); 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third Installment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System; 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma: Complete Response Resubmission Accepted, PDUFA Date Sept 29, 2018; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES SEES SUBMITTING COMPLETE RESPONSE IN 2Q; 06/04/2018 – ANTARES CAPITAL SUPPORTS SENTINEL CAPITAL PARTNERS’ ACQUISITION OF UBEO BUSINESS SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC ATRS.O – BELIEVES THAT IT DOES NOT NEED TO CONDUCT ANY NEW CLINICAL STUDIES TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- FDA CONSIDERED RESUBMISSION A COMPLETE, CLASS 2 RESPONSE & HAS ASSIGNED USER FEE GOAL DATE OF SEPT. 29, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Antares Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Antares CLO 2018-1, Ltd.; Publishes New Issue Report

Analysts await Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Antares Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Pt Cr Co Llc (NYSE:ECC) by 45,391 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $18.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold ATRS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 64.28 million shares or 4.47% more from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Prns Lc has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 1.03M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Peconic Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 75,000 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Jump Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 24,300 shares in its portfolio. 103,136 are owned by Raymond James Svcs. Qs Investors Ltd has 0.01% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Bancorp Of America Corporation De owns 0% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 85,377 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc owns 303,448 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Health Value Ltd Llc has 2.92% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 256,308 shares. Brown Advisory Secs stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Monarch Prns Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 111,050 shares. Sei Invs has 52,439 shares. Prelude Mgmt reported 48,207 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,220 were reported by Montgomery Investment Management. 6,434 are held by Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Co. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 6.70M shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Lafayette Invests reported 74,058 shares or 3.81% of all its holdings. Pecaut & Com, Iowa-based fund reported 37,202 shares. Madrona Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,574 shares. Moreover, Bowen Hanes Communication has 2% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 323,542 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd has 21,258 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Staley Cap Advisers Inc accumulated 227,560 shares. Moreover, Cohen has 1.93% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Koshinski Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 14,012 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 363,364 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. River And Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 68,594 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Savant Capital Lc reported 0.82% stake.

