Moller Financial Services Has Decreased Position in Cme Group (CME) by $646,816 as Shares Rose; Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Bloom Tree Partners Lifted Its Position by $25.19 Million as Stock Value Declined

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 137.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 475,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 819,965 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.54 million, up from 344,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 68.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 3,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,801 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 5,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $201.07. About 1.19M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 19/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 09/05/2018 – CROATIAN COMPETITION AGENCY SAYS APPROVES ACQUISITION OF BROADCASTER CME’S NOVA TV BY UNITED GROUP UNIT SLOVENIA BROADBAND; 11/04/2018 – Anova Technologies Announces 150Mbps of Transport Between CME and Washington D.C; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin drop tied to CME futures listing, Fed paper shows; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 20/03/2018 – Market expectations for a March rate hike are 94.4 percent as of Tuesday morning, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool; 11/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 10; 15/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: FALL MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-CME Group’s Globex holiday trading hours for U.S. metals; 23/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL BUYING, POSITIONING AHEAD OF FRIDAY’S USDA MONTHLY CATTLE REPORT -TRADE

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 54,690 shares to 255,691 shares, valued at $46.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutanix Inc by 554,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 756,016 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50M for 30.84 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.