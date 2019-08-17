Moller Financial Services Has Decreased 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $554,553; Stock Value Declined; Tributary Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Oshkosh Com (OSK) Holding as Share Value Rose

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp Com (OSK) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 13,425 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 20,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $69.45. About 405,297 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 59.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 2,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1,801 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $374,000, down from 4,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 3.48M shares traded or 13.66% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.59 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Lc reported 213,384 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Swedbank holds 0.75% or 756,465 shares in its portfolio. Tradition Mngmt Ltd Company reported 29,235 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Northern holds 0.41% or 8.02M shares in its portfolio. Autus Asset Management Lc invested 0.38% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Page Arthur B holds 3.32% or 19,178 shares. 1,050 were accumulated by Monetary Management Group Incorporated. Northwest Invest Counselors Lc reported 10,178 shares stake. Financial Counselors has invested 0.57% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Dakota Wealth Mgmt owns 0.35% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,177 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,183 shares. Legacy Private Tru accumulated 0.09% or 3,661 shares. Arcadia Management Corp Mi invested in 0.16% or 2,650 shares. Hexavest holds 0.01% or 1,964 shares in its portfolio.

Moller Financial Services, which manages about $340.70 million and $223.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 156,547 shares to 328,621 shares, valued at $28.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 11,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR).

