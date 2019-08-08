Moller Financial Services Has Cut Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding as Share Value Rose; Tech Data (TECD) Holder Wells Fargo & Company Increased Its Holding by $11.44 Million as Market Value Declined

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 6,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,108 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $948,000, down from 15,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $115.52. About 8.20 million shares traded or 8.32% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 166.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 112,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 179,670 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.40 million, up from 67,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $88.38. About 314,670 shares traded or 6.54% up from the average. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MLN OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TECD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 70% – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) Worth US$100 Based On Its Intrinsic Value? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tech Data Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Data Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 30,419 shares to 496,636 shares, valued at $58.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWC) by 37,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,723 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp holds 15,700 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated holds 0.02% or 3,000 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 79,049 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) or 18,968 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) or 66,400 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.04% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Gam Holding Ag stated it has 8,935 shares. Prudential Fin Incorporated reported 654,680 shares. 19,875 were reported by Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc. 29,106 are owned by Seizert Cap Prns Limited Company. Ameritas Invest holds 14,042 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Zacks Invest has 24,043 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 59,464 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Asset Management Limited invested in 0.3% or 7,027 shares. Bangor State Bank stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Endurance Wealth Management Inc reported 22,520 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 3.81M shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Philadelphia Tru holds 198,968 shares. Ckw Financial Group Inc reported 600 shares. Bouchey Finance Gru Ltd has 2,587 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 51,352 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Johnson Gp Inc reported 0.52% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.09% stake. Peddock Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.67% or 11,888 shares. Whitnell, a Illinois-based fund reported 32,250 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.69% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Somerset reported 0.82% stake.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. Another trade for 1.21M shares valued at $119.77 million was made by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. $895,500 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98M on Friday, February 15.

Moller Financial Services, which manages about $340.70 million and $223.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 456,296 shares to 802,099 shares, valued at $25.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 35,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.