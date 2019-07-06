Moller Financial Services Has Cut Its 3M Co (MMM) Position by $554,553 as Shares Declined; Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Holding Has Boosted by Park West Asset Management Llc

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 741,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.74M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.84M, up from 6.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $315.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 124,175 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 6.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval Of Mirataz(TM) (mirtazapine Transdermal Ointment) For The Management Of Weight Loss In Cats; 29/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES GETS FDA APPROVAL OF MIRATAZ™ (MIRTAZAPINE; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Provides Updates on Pending Drug Approvals; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION’S CENTER FOR VETERINARY MEDICINE APPROVED MIRATAZ FOR MANAGEMENT OF WEIGHT LOSS IN CATS; 08/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, KINDREDBIO HAD $70.8 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS; 23/04/2018 DJ Kindred Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIN); 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES – GOT RESPONSE FROM FDA FOR CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, & CONTROLS TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV FOR CONTROL OF FEVER IN HORSES; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: Zimeta IV Is for the Control of Fever in Horses

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 59.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 2,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,801 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $374,000, down from 4,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 1.63M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 300,000 shares to 345,333 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold KIN shares while 12 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 24.90 million shares or 16.98% more from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 183,945 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc reported 56,843 shares stake. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Liability holds 0% or 6,030 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Company has 0% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 45,396 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Ameritas Prns, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,568 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). General Amer Investors has 449,574 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt accumulated 38,049 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 153,360 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 142 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 7,518 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 17,847 shares or 0% of the stock. Ariel holds 0.3% or 2.62M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 74,082 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Natl Bank holds 500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Capital Wealth Planning Lc has 0.67% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,910 shares. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Com has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cambridge Advisors reported 2,432 shares. Ifrah Service Inc holds 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,231 shares. Northrock Partners Lc holds 4,199 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks holds 0.33% or 89,334 shares. Wills Financial Grp Inc invested 1.95% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt holds 0.12% or 3,033 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% or 1,375 shares in its portfolio. Barr E S And Communications stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 504,554 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Insur has invested 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mechanics Fincl Bank Trust Department stated it has 8,418 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.09% or 115,150 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 21.08 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

