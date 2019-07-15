Moller Financial Services Has Cut By $554,553 Its 3M Co (MMM) Position; 3 Analysts Bullish Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)

Moller Financial Services decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 59.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moller Financial Services sold 2,679 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Moller Financial Services holds 1,801 shares with $374,000 value, down from 4,480 last quarter. 3M Co now has $99.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.16M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Tuesday, January 22 to “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, July 5. See Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) latest ratings:

05/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $89.0000 New Target: $94.0000 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $79 New Target: $81 Maintain

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $84 New Target: $83 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/01/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel has 116,280 shares. Natl Bank Of Stockton accumulated 8,892 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Lincoln National reported 6,202 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Company accumulated 58,200 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp reported 7,668 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Epoch Investment has 0.48% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cobblestone Advisors Ltd Company New York owns 0.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,706 shares. Laffer Invs, Tennessee-based fund reported 15,707 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt owns 66,941 shares. 15,649 were accumulated by Lau Associate Limited Liability. Iberiabank reported 0.63% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Inverness Counsel Ltd Ny stated it has 8,417 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Patten Patten Tn accumulated 50,696 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation has 0.14% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 85,333 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. THULIN INGE G sold $2.70 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, January 30. Bushman Julie L had sold 4,220 shares worth $841,392 on Thursday, February 7. $1.77M worth of stock was sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R. $3.22 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bauman James L. 8,153 shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis, worth $1.63 million. The insider Keel Paul A sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87M.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Things to Consider Before Becoming a 3M Stock Contrarian – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3M Stock Is More Than Just a Dividend Darling – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Breaking News: 400-Truck LTL Carrier Suddenly Shuts Down – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Attention Long-Term Investors: So Bad They’re Good – 3M, FedEx, Johnson & Johnson, Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, May 24 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of MMM in report on Tuesday, July 9 to “Sector Perform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 12 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $188 target in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18B for 21.24 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Moller Financial Services increased Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) stake by 75,097 shares to 151,873 valued at $6.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dowdupont Inc stake by 11,700 shares and now owns 26,004 shares. Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) was raised too.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Israel, Canada, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $51.62 billion. It operates in two divisions, Trading and Clearing, and Data and Listings. It has a 26.22 P/E ratio. The firm operates marketplaces for trading and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ICE Data Indices Recognized as Third Country Benchmark Administrator by the UKâ€™s Financial Conduct Authority – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange Reports June Statistics – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NYSE hosted IPOs raising $20.9B in H1 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ICE Data Services Launches the ICE US Broad Municipal Index – Business Wire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning invested in 0.03% or 10,685 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na has 0.16% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 8,166 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd stated it has 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 3,289 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited owns 8,437 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Groesbeck Invest Corp Nj has 0.53% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 9,079 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Com holds 0.05% or 3,575 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability stated it has 42,372 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Davenport Ltd Liability has 4,299 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 279,000 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc reported 49 shares. Senator Investment Group Inc Limited Partnership accumulated 1.80 million shares. Kingfisher Llc owns 9,409 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of The West holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 10,727 shares. Montana-based Da Davidson Com has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).