Moller Financial Services Cut By $554,553 Its 3M Co (MMM) Holding; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shorts Up By 12.89%

Moller Financial Services decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 59.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moller Financial Services analyzed 2,679 shares as 3M Co (MMM)'s stock declined 6.10%. The Moller Financial Services holds 1,801 shares with $374,000 value, down from 4,480 last quarter. 3M Co now has $89.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $160.07. About 1.51 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) had an increase of 12.89% in short interest. GWRE's SI was 5.77M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.89% from 5.11 million shares previously. With 616,400 avg volume, 9 days are for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)'s short sellers to cover GWRE's short positions. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $94.2. About 601,451 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Moller Financial Services increased Dowdupont Inc stake by 11,700 shares to 26,004 valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Flexshares Tr (GUNR) stake by 456,296 shares and now owns 802,099 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associate Lc reported 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Fayerweather Charles has 3.7% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 11,424 shares. State Street accumulated 42.73M shares. Jones Fin Companies Lllp holds 0.01% or 16,646 shares in its portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% or 5,656 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest owns 1.26% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 7,852 shares. Capwealth Advsr Lc holds 1.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 39,186 shares. Moreover, Ronna Sue Cohen has 1.81% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2.69 million shares. Mcrae Capital Mgmt invested in 0.12% or 1,400 shares. Wheatland Advsrs invested in 15,165 shares. Wellington Grp Llp has 0.38% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). National Bank & Trust Of Stockton owns 8,892 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Modera Wealth Management Llc accumulated 0.54% or 13,821 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny invested in 0.01% or 328 shares. Parsons Management Inc Ri reported 356,778 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 11.28% above currents $160.07 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, July 29 report. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, April 26. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, June 27 report. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $188 target.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 15.63 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. The company has market cap of $7.71 billion. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. It has a 133.43 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud underwriting application.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold Guidewire Software, Inc. shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 9,153 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 6,135 shares or 0% of the stock. Blair William Il invested in 1.46M shares. Clough Cap Ptnrs Lp has 0.68% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Reilly Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 184 shares in its portfolio. Sandhill Capital Prtnrs Lc reported 1.71% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Proshare Advsr Limited Company invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 8,553 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.05% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co accumulated 1,423 shares. Geode Cap Management holds 782,101 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Nikko Asset Americas Inc accumulated 720,364 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Js Capital Management Lc holds 65,000 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Highvista Strategies Llc reported 36,000 shares or 2.85% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Guidewire (NYSE:GWRE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Guidewire has $105 highest and $100 lowest target. $102.50’s average target is 8.81% above currents $94.2 stock price. Guidewire had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of GWRE in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of GWRE in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating.