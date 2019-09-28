Molina Healthcare (MOH) Stock Price Rose While Kepos Capital LP Has Lowered Its Position; Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose While Strategic Advisors Upped Its Stake

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 4,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 31,870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23M, up from 27,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF OF GLOBAL CONSUMER BANK, STEPHEN BIRD, SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 19/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 12/03/2018 – Citigroup’s lead bank analyst bids farewell to firm; 20/03/2018 – Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $250 M Citigroup Inc. Subordinated Bond Issuance; 08/05/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC CJ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $33; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $87; 20/04/2018 – ENDESA ELE.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 28/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 9.4% in 2018, Citi Leads

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 8,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 19,320 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, down from 27,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $107.47. About 551,738 shares traded or 1.69% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS MAY RETURN TO OBAMACARE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – BOARD APPOINTED THOMAS L. TRAN AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 4, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Gustavo Molina, d/b/a GM Trucking; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Cuts Cigna, Buys More Molina; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 – $3.73, SAW $4.24 – $4.74; 17/03/2018 – Mets Merized: MMO Exclusive: Two-Time Gold Glove Catcher, Bengie Molina; 24/05/2018 – THOMAS L. TRAN NAMED NEW CFO OF MOLINA HEALTHCARE; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH); 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Molina Healthcare, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Loomis Sayles Communications Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 1.31 million were reported by Polar Limited Liability Partnership. Sageworth Trust accumulated 0.01% or 692 shares. Proffitt Goodson Inc owns 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 52 shares. Moreover, Sonata Group has 0.22% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,545 shares. Axiom Intll Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company De stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Field Main Bancorp, Kentucky-based fund reported 14,625 shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Lc Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 11,985 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department holds 0.63% or 91,598 shares in its portfolio. Korea Invest invested in 1.94 million shares or 0.58% of the stock. Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Calamos Wealth Management has 0.25% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). E&G Advsr L P, a Texas-based fund reported 31,296 shares. Causeway Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 3.37 million shares. One Mgmt Ltd reported 0.5% stake.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $262.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp New (NYSE:CCL) by 8,424 shares to 18,194 shares, valued at $846,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight by 1,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,853 shares, and cut its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $984.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,718 shares to 28,675 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Etf/Usa (XLP) by 788,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38M shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Etf/Usa (XLF).