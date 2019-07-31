Molina Healthcare (MOH) Stock Price Declined While Atika Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Ward Ferry Management LTD Position in Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Has Lifted by $12.80 Million

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 44.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, down from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 801,091 shares traded or 33.36% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 52.38% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Medical Care Ratio Decreases to 86.1% From 88.4%; 30/04/2018 – CORRECT: MOLINA SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $4.24 – $4.74, EST. $3.68; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 – $3.73, SAW $4.24 – $4.74; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH); 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q EPS $1.64; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA MAY SELL ACA INSURANCE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. 77C; 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Yadier Molina tries to fight manager in benches-clearing face-off; 17/03/2018 – Mets Merized: MMO Exclusive: Two-Time Gold Glove Catcher, Bengie Molina; 28/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC MOH.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $100

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 266,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.91 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.10 million, up from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.79. About 493,273 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 23.37% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd has 0% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 1,080 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp has 0% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 100 shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors accumulated 4,571 shares. New York-based Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.03% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Atika Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.61% or 21,000 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 0.08% or 2,408 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation owns 8.65M shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Principal Fincl Gru holds 289,233 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 184,271 were reported by Ameriprise Financial. The California-based First Foundation Advsr has invested 0.2% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 29,825 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 37,161 shares. Rudman Errol M holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 9,800 shares.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 29,000 shares to 49,000 shares, valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

