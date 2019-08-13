Molina Healthcare (MOH) Shares Rose While Atika Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $2.41 Million; Sather Financial Group Lifted Unilever Plc (UL) Holding by $11.87 Million

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 154.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 208,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 343,315 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82M, up from 134,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $59.5. About 591,876 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/03/2018 – Business school: Theranos, leadership at McAfee, Unilever’s HQ; 19/04/2018 – Unilever: Share Buy-Back Is To Return Expected After Tax Proceeds From Spreads Disposal; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – HEADQUARTERS OF BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE DIVISION AND HOME CARE DIVISION WILL BE LOCATED IN LONDON; 13/04/2018 – INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SERVICES (ISS) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST UNILEVER’S REMUNERATION POLICY; 16/03/2018 – Unilever has chosen to protect itself from British capitalism; 30/04/2018 – M&G Global Dividend Adds Unilever, Cuts BAT; 15/03/2018 – UK BUSINESS MINISTRY SAYS UNILEVER HEADQUARTERS DECISION IS NOT CONNECTED TO THE UK’S DEPARTURE FROM THE EU; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – HEADQUARTERS OF FOODS & REFRESHMENT DIVISION WILL CONTINUE TO BE BASED IN ROTTERDAM; 15/03/2018 – Unilever 3 Units Are: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment; 15/03/2018 – Aloof British government helped steer Unilever to Rotterdam

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 44.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, down from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.95. About 357,435 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 17/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare to Host Investor Day Meeting; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. 77C; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH); 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Cardinals going all-out with cups after Yadier Molina’s groin horror; 14/05/2018 – James Woys Joins Molina Healthcare as Executive Vice President of Health Plan Services; 14/05/2018 – Molina Health: James Woys Joins Molina Healthcare as Executive Vice Pres of Health Plan Services; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH); 12/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Awarded Texas CHIP Contracts; 24/05/2018 – THOMAS L. TRAN NAMED NEW CFO OF MOLINA HEALTHCARE; 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Yadier Molina tries to fight manager in benches-clearing face-off

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 29,000 shares to 49,000 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partner Fund Mgmt L P, California-based fund reported 500,538 shares. Profund Advisors Lc reported 7,441 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 46,160 shares. Artemis Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.15% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Apg Asset Management Nv reported 9,900 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.03% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 997 shares stake. Eagle Asset Incorporated stated it has 17,180 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorp invested in 108,100 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 41,240 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of invested in 5,500 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.07% or 196,143 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 247,342 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $493.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,195 shares to 2,669 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 44,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,383 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).